Spanberger record on healthcare highlighted in latest campaign ad

Published Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2020

The campaign of Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) today released its latest ad, “Nurse.”

In the new ad, Spanberger recalls growing up as the daughter of a nurse — and reflects on how she uses that experience to inform her work to protect Central Virginia patients, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spanberger has fought to provide frontline healthcare workers with the personal protective equipment they need to keep our communities safe. Additionally, she has worked to maintain and expand critical telehealth services for Central Virginia seniors and veterans. And she has consistently pushed both parties to find common ground on delivering much-needed federal support to hospitals, nursing homes, and community health centers.

“When COVID-19 began spreading to Central Virginia’s communities, we saw the dedication of our frontline doctors, nurses, and caregivers on full display,” Spanberger said. “Throughout the pandemic, I’ve been committed to having their backs. Our top priorities must include securing additional PPE, speaking up for our long-term care residents, improving access to lifesaving telehealth services, and pushing the administration to improve our national COVID-19 testing capabilities. In the weeks and months to come, I’ll keep fighting for our most vulnerable communities and those who work tirelessly to keep them safe.”

