Spanberger receives more than 3,700 responses to USPS survey, highlighting impacts of delays

Abigail Spanberger today announced the initial results of her relaunched constituent survey focused on the U.S. Postal Service and mail and delivery service delays.

Since Feb. 23, Spanberger’s office has received more than 3,700 individual responses from Virginians highlighting significant delays in deliveries and shipments of cell phone bills, tax documents, orders for small businesses, prescription drugs, and more.

Last week, Spanberger relaunched her survey to gather information from Central Virginians about any mail delivery delays they are experiencing and their concerns about the future of the USPS, particularly as many experience delays with tax documents ahead of April 15.

Spanberger first launched her survey in August.

“Over the last week, more than 3,700 constituents have made their voices heard about the importance of the USPS — and through this survey, they have provided additional insight into the detrimental effects of USPS delays here in Central Virginia. My office has received stories from seniors, veterans, business owners, and working families — and many of these Virginians have expressed their tremendous opposition to Postmaster General DeJoy, his decision-making abilities, and his long-term impact on the future of the Postal Service,” Spanberger said.

“Postmaster General DeJoy has refused to accept responsibility for his disastrous leadership. Amid a clear pattern of widespread delays, it’s unacceptable that he’s now floating additional ideas that could further disrupt mail deliveries for Central Virginians. To counter this assault on reliable delivery service, we must work together to demand concrete changes, particularly when the Postal Service is a lifeline for so many in our communities.

“I’m encouraged that President Biden took action last week to begin enforcing changes from USPS management, but I will use these stories to press for both greater accountability from Postmaster General DeJoy and improved treatment for the dedicated men and women of the Postal Service.”

According to recent reports, DeJoy is planning to enact operational changes at the USPS that would further slow mail delivery and service — as well as increase consumer costs. Amid tax season, these steps could seriously impact the ability of Central Virginians to promptly file their tax returns and receive necessary documents — such as Forms W-2 and W-3 — before the April 15 filing deadline.

Last month, Spanberger joined an effort calling on President Joe Biden to fill existing USPS Board of Governors, which has the power to appoint and dismiss the Postmaster General and the Deputy Postmaster General, as quickly as possible.

President Biden announced three nominees to the board last week.

