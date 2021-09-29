Spanberger presses USPS to fix delays in Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger today pressed the U.S. Postal Service to address mail delivery and service delays experienced by Virginians living in the 22407 zip code — including the Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg areas.

In a letter sent to U.S. Postal Service Virginia District Manager Gerald Roane, Spanberger outlined specific concerns she has heard directly from Virginians in this region about their subpar experiences with their USPS service. Additionally, she asked for answers about how the USPS will address and fix ongoing issues— including staffing shortages, the end of mail pick-ups at local offices, and continued delivery delays.

“Many constituents have recently contacted my office to report significant delays in mail delivery in the 22407 zip code serving the Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg regions,” Spanberger wrote in her letter. “For many of them, these delays have been the worst since the pandemic began. Notably, one constituent reported having not received any mail for more than three weeks. When she did receive mail, there were only five pieces — two of which were not addressed to her. When this constituent attempted to pick up mail at her post office, she was told pick-ups had ceased.”

Spanberger continued, “As a Representative for the Spotsylvania region, I hope to work with you on addressing these concerning mail delays that prevent those we serve from receiving the important items they rely on. Additionally, I look forward to working with you on ensuring our hardworking postal workforce does not have to bear the brunt of organizational challenges and staffing insufficiencies.”

Click here to read the letter.