Spanberger presents Korean War veteran Marcus Tuck with service medals

Abigail Spanberger honored Korean War veteran and Seventh District resident Marcus Tuck by presenting him with the medals he earned for his service overseas nearly 70 years ago.

During the Korean War, Tuck honorably served in the U.S. Army’s ‘E’ Company in the 223rd Infantry Regiment, 40th Division. But until today, he did not receive the medals he was owed by the U.S. government for his sacrifice and commitment to his country.

After being notified by Tuck’s local VFW post about these long overdue medals, Spanberger and her office successfully fought to secure from the U.S. Department of Defense the medals he had rightfully earned during the Korean War.

During a medal commemoration ceremony hosted by Gold Star Memorial VFW Post 7819 in Crewe, Spanberger presented Tuck with his medals.

“Virginians like Mr. Tuck represent the best of our Commonwealth. Today, I was honored to stand alongside Mr. Tuck’s fellow veterans and family members as we presented him with the medals and recognition he had long been owed by the country he fought so hard to defend,” said Spanberger. “This year, I was proud to have my office successfully secure Mr. Tuck the medals he rightfully earned nearly 70 years ago during the Korean War. I want to thank the Crewe VFW for bringing this issue to my attention, and on behalf of a grateful Commonwealth and a grateful nation, I once again thank Mr. Tuck for his service and his example.”

Spanberger presented Tuck with the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Meal, Korean Service Medal (with two bronze service stars), the Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award, and the United Nations Service Medal. Additionally, she presented Gold Star Memorial VFW Post 7819 with an American flag that recently flew over the U.S. Capitol.

