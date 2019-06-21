Spanberger presents Gold Congressional Award Medal to Chesterfield, Jeffersonton residents

Rep. Abigail Spanberger presented the Gold Congressional Award Medal to two Seventh District students, Kasey Mize from Jeffersonton and Ciara Noelle Smith from Chesterfield.

Mize and Smith were recognized on Thursday afternoon in a ceremony in Washington alongside Congressional Award winners from across the United States.

“I’m proud to recognize two Central Virginia students for their outstanding achievements in earning the Gold Congressional Award Medal. Their accomplishment demonstrates a strong ability to independently set goals, form a strategy, and follow it through,” said Spanberger. “Over the past few years, Kasey and Ciara have proved they have the ability to think both analytically and creatively about how to strengthen their communities and about the improvement they want to see in themselves. I congratulate them on their accomplishment, and I look forward to watching their future accomplishments and contributions to our Central Virginia community as they build on this strong foundation in the years to come.”

Mize fulfilled her Gold Congressional Award Medal service goals by spearheading the creation of a sewing group that produced more than 200 dresses a year for girls living in impoverished parts of the world. The project was designed to address a practical concern than keeps many girls around the world from attending school. Mize also deepened her technical skills in guitar and keyboard, forming a band to share her love of music. Additionally, she improved in distance running and soccer.

Smith fulfilled her Gold Congressional Award Medal goals by serving as a volunteer at the Science Museum of Virginia, in addition to volunteer time spent building rehabilitation structures for a Central Virginia wildlife foundation. Smith also blocked off time to become a skilled weightlifter and read 300 books in a two-year span to broaden her understanding of different perspectives, techniques, and landmark authors in literature.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google