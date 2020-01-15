Spanberger on signing of partial U.S.-China trade deal

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., today released the following statement after President Donald J. Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu signed the first phase of a trade deal between the United States and China.

“For too long, an out-of-control trade war has severely limited the ability of Central Virginia businesses and farms to access critical markets abroad. I’m carefully reviewing the details of this new agreement, but I’m hopeful that the signing of this trade deal can be a positive first step toward bringing back access to the Chinese market and restoring Chinese purchases of U.S products that have been dramatically reduced due to the trade war,” said Spanberger. “However, words on a page are no substitute for actually getting products to market—and most existing tariffs on Chinese imports are still in place. Going forward, Central Virginia producers and businesses need to see a clear strategy from the administration focused on ending this reckless trade war and reestablishing critical relationships between U.S. producers and Chinese buyers. Central Virginia farms and businesses deserve that peace of mind.”

