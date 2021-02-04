Spanberger on House vote to move COVID-19 relief forward

Published Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, 9:49 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Seventh District Democrat Abigail Spanberger released the following statement after voting to move one step closer to delivering additional COVID-19 relief to Central Virginians.

“Moving forward, I’m confident that Congress and the administration can arrive at a final relief package that will save lives, put our economy on a strong path toward recovery, and prevent vulnerable communities from falling behind.

“The need for additional relief is dire. Unemployment continues to plague so many across our communities, industries are struggling to recover, and families are determining how they will make ends meet from week to week. While the bipartisan package passed last December provided temporary relief, we will hit deadlines for many critical programs – including unemployment insurance and rental assistance – next month. I support moving forward quickly and efficiently to target relief toward the Central Virginia families, businesses, and communities that need it.

“As we move forward with a comprehensive relief package, I believe that Congress should immediately pass a bipartisan, stand-alone bill focused on vaccine production and distribution, so that our health departments and states have the resources they need to rapidly deploy vaccines across our communities. There’s no time to delay in meeting this moment.”

Related

Comments