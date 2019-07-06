Spanberger on anniversary of first Trump tariffs on Chinese goods

Rep. Abigail Spanberger today issued the following statement on the one-year anniversary of the implementation of the first Section 301 tariffs on certain Chinese imports to the United States.

“For one year, we’ve experienced the spiraling effects of tariffs against China, including retaliatory tariffs imposed on key U.S. agricultural products like soybeans. Until we build a smart, cohesive trade strategy and finally disengage from needlessly antagonistic trade tactics, Central Virginia farmers, business owners, and consumers will continue to foot the bill,” said Spanberger. “China must be held accountable for its predatory trade practices, but we can do so through strong enforcement of international trade laws and by building and leveraging the strength of a coalition of partners. Unfortunately, the administration continues to raise the threat of additional tariffs that narrow markets for our products and perpetuate uncertainty for America’s crop and livestock producers. Amid the risk of another escalation in this trade war, I’ll continue to speak out against decisions that hamper long-term economic growth and impose taxes on U.S. consumers—and I’ll keep fighting for the priorities of our Central Virginia workers, businesses, and farms.”

Since arriving in the U.S. House, Spanberger has worked to provide trade certainty and market stability for Central Virginia’s farmers, manufacturers, and other businesses. In May 2019, Spanberger spoke out against the administration increasing tariffs against an additional $200 billion of Chinese goods. Later that month, she also met with Deputy U.S. Trade Representative C.J. Mahoney to discuss the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and the impact of ongoing trade negotiations on the Seventh District’s economy.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google