Spanberger meets with ChamberRVA to discuss strategies for reopening of regional economy

Published Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020, 6:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., held a virtual conversation with ChamberRVA President and CEO Brian Anderson last week to discuss the best practices, tools, and support that are available to Central Virginia small business owners as they work to instill consumer confidence and reopen responsibly.

As Gov. Ralph Northam’s phased reopening plan progresses, many local small businesses are unsure what their next steps should be to protect their employees and their customers. ChamberRVA and a coalition of regional jurisdictions and organizations have launched an initiative called ForwardRVA to equip retail store operators, restaurateurs, independent physicians’ offices, and other small businesses with the knowledge and tangible tools they need to reopen safely.

This effort represents a coalition of Richmond-region business owners, community leaders, and government officials who are focused on creating an innovative and forward-looking framework for the COVID-19 response in the weeks and months to come.

Through a combination of digital tools, such as links to industry association recommendations, and physical tools, like kits of personal protective equipment and “We are open” yard signs, ForwardRVA is designed to help small business overcome practical hurdles and knowledge gaps that may stand in the way of a smooth and safe reopening.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the interconnected nature of our regional economy, and the importance of working together to achieve positive outcomes for everyone. That same spirit of cooperation, community, and civic responsibility will be essential as we tackle the next chapter of this challenge – reopening our economy and safely frequenting our local small businesses,” said Spanberger. “A key factor in kickstarting our regional economy will be building confidence among consumers by ensuring that the businesses they are visiting are taking all necessary precautions to keep customers safe. ChamberRVA plays an important role in bolstering that confidence by supporting business owners in their goals to reopen safely. Since this crisis began and businesses were forced to close their doors, I have been seeking out the input and feedback of our local entrepreneurs and business leaders. Discussions like this are vitally important as I work to advocate for Virginia businesses and employees, make federal programs like the Paycheck Protection Program more flexible and practical for people on the ground, and make sure businesses are receiving the public health and workplace safety guidance they need to protect their customers and employees. I thank ChamberRVA for their partnership as we continue working to strengthen our economy and foster a business culture that is earnestly committed to the safety of our communities.”

“ChamberRVA and the coalition partners in ForwardRVA are committed to engaging with our local businesses in reopening the economy not just quickly, but safely and properly,” said Brian Anderson, president & CEO, Chamber RVA. “We have assembled a comprehensive kit of resources, both digital and physical, that will equip Richmond-area small businesses with the confidence to reopen their doors in a manner that protects their employees and their customers. We thank Rep. Spanberger for her work on important legislation like the CARES Act and her continued push for greater flexibility in federal programming like the Paycheck Protection Program. We appreciate her continued efforts engaging directly with Central Virginia businesses, and look forward to continuing this conversation in the weeks to come.”

ChamberRVA serves nine jurisdictions in Central Virginia – Ashland, Charles City, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent, Powhatan, and the City of Richmond – and they have taken care to incorporate gateway regions into ForwardRVA’s focus. Through the ForwardRVA website, businesses can access digital tools like a reopening checklist, guides to mandatory requirements and recommended best practices broken down by industry, and informational resources to print and display.

In addition to its online platform, ForwardRVA has distributed nearly 2,000 personal protective equipment toolkits to local businesses. These include gloves, masks, and hand sanitizer, to ensure that business owners and workers can begin preparing to welcome back customers safely.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments