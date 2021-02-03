Spanberger, McEachin honor Virginia National Guard members deployed to protect U.S. Capitol

Democrats Donald McEachin and Abigail Spanberger (VA-07) submitted statements for the Congressional Record commending the Virginia National Guard for their selfless service in the days and weeks following the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

McEachin and Spanberger thanked the Virginia National Guard for responding to the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and maintaining security in Washington, D.C., surrounding the presidential inauguration.

“The Virginia National Guard provided crucial support for the preservation of our democracy,” said McEachin. “Due to the sacrifices of thousands of our Commonwealth’s brave soldiers and airmen, in coordination with other State National Guard units from across our nation, we were able to inaugurate President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Vice President Kamala D. Harris on the same hallowed grounds where a violent mob sought to overturn the certification of our national election just two weeks prior.”

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the Virginia National Guard—especially those from Virginia’s Seventh Congressional District. Members of the Virginia National Guard serve their country and their communities on a daily basis,” said Spanberger. “Over the past months, the Virginia National Guard has deployed with little notice and often for longer than originally expected. I want to thank and honor the Virginia National Guard for its expeditious deployment after the violent, deadly attack on the United States Capitol and assault on American democracy on January 6, 2021 and for their service since then to maintain security.”

In a letter to Virginia National Guard Adjutant-General Major General Timothy P. Williams, McEachin and Spanberger honored the Virginia National Guard for their rapid deployment to the U.S. Capitol following the Jan. 6 insurrection, as well as their commitment to protecting the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 20 inauguration.

“It is with great pride that we commend the Virginia National Guard for their swift and exemplary deployment in the aftermath of the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021,” wrote the Members. “The immediate deployment of the Quick Reaction Force, and the supplemental deployment of thousands of citizen-soldiers over the following days, showed the depth of the Commonwealth’s Guardians’ preparedness and willingness to defend our democracy. Thousands of our friends and neighbors left their jobs and loved ones behind, not knowing the length of their mission nor the impact they would have in our nation’s history, because they were called to serve.”

Their letter continued, “This ongoing mission is just the latest chapter in the storied history of the Virginia National Guard. For over 400 years, Virginians have stepped up to defend our country and our democracy. In the early days of this year, when the peaceful transfer of power was threatened, National Guardsmen from the Fourth and Seventh Congressional Districts, and indeed from across the Commonwealth, traveled to Washington, D.C. to ensure the safe inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Vice President Kamala D. Harris.”

