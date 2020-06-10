Spanberger leads bipartisan effort calling on IRS to address tax returns backlog

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., is leading a bipartisan effort calling on the IRS to address its growing backlog of 2019 tax returns, which is delaying tax return payments.

In a bipartisan letter sent to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, Spanberger led nine of her colleagues in requesting the IRS to provide answers about specific timelines and plans pertaining to the reopening of IRS offices across the country — so that this backlog can quickly be processed.

Additionally, the Democrats and Republicans demanded answers on how long taxpayers can expect it will take for their tax returns to be processed in the coming weeks and months.

“We are also disturbed by recent reports of a steadily growing backlog of 2019 tax filings that must be addressed before millions of Americans can receive their returns. For instance, the Washington Post recently found evidence that millions of paper returns, amended returns, and other related documents containing sensitive tax information are currently being stored in trailers or office spaces leased specifically to store the backlog of mail,” the letter relates. “Even more concerning are reports that, due to the closure of IRS offices across the country and the inability of employees to telework, this backlog is only growing.

The letter continues, “At a time when countless Americans are struggling financially, tax refunds represent a lifeline for many households and are critical to the financial wellbeing of families across the United States. These refunds rightfully belong to the taxpayers and they deserve accurate and current information about the status of their owed payments. The lack of any information that millions of American taxpayers are currently experiencing increases hardship and uncertainty at a time when Americans are struggling most.”

