Spanberger launches Congressional App Challenge for Seventh District STEM students

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., invited middle and high school students in Virginia’s 7th District to compete in the annual Congressional App Challenge.

The winner’s work will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol later this year and shared on the U.S. House of Representatives’ website.

The competition is an annual opportunity for young people in participating congressional districts across the country to get hands-on practice with coding and computer science. Students are invited to sharpen their skills, push their creativity in STEM disciplines, and begin envisioning their future career, with an emphasis on including and inspiring students from communities that are underrepresented in the tech industry.

“STEM innovators will play a vital role in safeguarding our national security, growing our economy, and building a more equitable society for our neighbors in the coming decades. We will depend on American students who can turn their literacy in coding and computer science into creative solutions that address the complex problems facing our nation,” said Spanberger. “Many kids in Central Virginia do not see leadership in Silicon Valley that looks like them – we can start turning that around by inspiring our students to reach for a career in any of the many U.S. industries that will rely on emerging technologies and STEM innovation in the years to come. I hope many of the Seventh District’s students take advantage of this hands-on opportunity, and I look forward to seeing their incredible work.”

Students may register and submit an app from June 1, 2020 to October 19, 2020. More information on the competition rules, eligibility, and submission process is posted on Rep. Spanberger’s website.

Spanberger is a cosponsor of the 21st Century STEM for Girls and Underrepresented Minorities Act. The bill seeks to address the underrepresentation of women and minorities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics by engaging girls and minority students with enhanced STEM learning programs.

The legislation would direct the U.S. Department of Education to provide grants to local schools to support hands-on learning, mentorship, and expanded opportunity for all children.

