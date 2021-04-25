Spanberger, Kinzinger introduce bipartisan bill focused on meeeting clean energy demands

Seventh District Democrat Abigail Spanberger co-led the introduction of bipartisan legislation that would formalize the State Department’s role in leading the development of clean and secure supply chains of critical minerals.

Spanberger introduced the bill alongside U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL-16).

The bipartisan Energy Resource Governance Initiative Act would better position the United States and its allies to meet the increased demand for clean energy technologies. Specifically, the bill would authorize the Energy Resource Governance Initiative (ERGI) at the U.S. State Department to help promote sound mining sector governance and strengthen the nation’s energy mineral supply chains.

These efforts will help companies improve their competitiveness and sustainability, while also enabling the international community to meet the growing demand for emerging energy technologies and tackle the climate crisis.

“The climate crisis presents significant challenges, but it also presents unique opportunities for the United States to chart the path forward. Our ability to address climate change is a critical economic and national security issue, and we can take steps that improve our standing on these fronts while also improving our own resilience and economic opportunity — including by promoting sound practices within the energy and mining sectors internationally,” Spanberger said.

“This legislation would empower the United States to take the lead on these issues. The bill would improve the security of our supply chains, strengthen ongoing sustainability efforts, and support global economic and environmental goals – all while ensuring the United States is setting the standards of the future and keeping American companies competitive. I’m proud to stand with my colleague Congressman Kinzinger in introducing this bipartisan legislation today,” Spanberger said.

“As we look for ways to better lower our carbon footprint and global emissions, one thing remains clear: we need to have a diverse source of clean energy. Unfortunately, many clean technologies source their critical minerals from the world’s number one polluter: the People’s Republic of China. By formalizing the State Department’s Energy Resource Governance Initiative, we will reject the Chinese Communist Party’s polluting policies by diversifying the critical mineral supply chain for the rest of the world,” Kinzinger said. “This legislation will ensure that the United States remains the global leader in clean technology innovation. I’m grateful to my colleague, Congresswoman Spanberger, for her tireless work in helping introduce this measure.”

The ERGI — founded by Australia, Botswana, Canada, Peru, and the United States — will work to share responsible and sustainable mining practices globally, foster integrated and resilient supply chains that benefit companies and consumers, and facilitate trade and technical assistance.

Click here to read the full bill text.

