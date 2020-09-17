Spanberger kicking off Virginia early voting with events in Henrico, Orange

Rep. Abigail Spanberger will kick off early voting in Virginia with “Vote Early with Abigail” supporter meet-ups in Henrico County and Orange County on Friday.

At noon, Spanberger will greet voters at the Henrico County registrar’s office to celebrate the start of early voting in Virginia’s Seventh District and across the Commonwealth.

At 2:30 p.m., Spanberger will meet with voters at the Orange County registrar’s office.

At both events, Spanberger will address the key issues facing voters this election — including the healthcare and economic issues caused by COVID-19.

