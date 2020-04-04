Spanberger hosts virtual town hall on COVID-19

Published Friday, Apr. 3, 2020, 9:56 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Abigail Spanberger yesterday hosted a telephone town hall with representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, and the Office of the Governor of Virginia.

During the interactive forum, Spanberger and her guests answered questions directly from Central Virginians about the immediate economic impacts of COVID-19 on Central Virginia workers and small businesses, as well as the resources currently available to them.

More than 3,400 Central Virginians tuned in to participate in Spanberger’s telephone town hall. Click here to listen to a full audio recording of the event.

“During last night’s telephone town hall, I heard from small business owners, self-employed individuals, the recently unemployed, and working families who are feeling the immediate sting of the coronavirus’ impacts on our local economy. Their personal stories and concerns are shared by thousands of others across Central Virginia, and their stories need to be matched by a strong response at all levels of our government,” said Spanberger. “I’d like to thank those who participated in last night’s telephone town hall, and I hope additional Central Virginians will reach out to my office if they are experiencing issues with the Small Business Administration or any other federal agency during this challenging time. Our small businesses and workers are the foundation of our economy, and we need to put them on the right footing to weather this crisis, keep their operations afloat, and maintain the capital they need to eventually reopen their doors.”

Spanberger was joined on the call by Carl B. Knoblock, Richmond District Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration; Shalanda Young, Staff Director of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee; and Dr. Megan Healy, Chief Workforce Advisor to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments