Spanberger hosts town hall in Chesterfield

Published Monday, Jul. 29, 2019, 9:11 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Rep. Abigail Spanberger yesterday hosted an open town hall at Tomahawk Creek Middle School in Chesterfield County, where she answered questions directly from residents about the issues most important to them.

During her seventh in-district town hall in Virginia’s Seventh District since taking office in January, Spanberger heard concerns and suggestions from constituents on topics including prescription drug affordability, foreign election interference, gun violence prevention, and hyper-partisanship in Congress. Additionally, she provided an update on her work in the U.S. House on behalf of Central Virginians, including her efforts to expand broadband infrastructure, address the root causes of the national security and humanitarian situation at the southern border, and increase transparency within the pharmaceutical industry.

“Public events like yesterday’s open town hall in Chesterfield are fantastic opportunities to hear directly from the people I serve in the U.S. House. One my greatest responsibilities as their U.S. Representative is to listen to their concerns, actively seek their input on proposed legislation, and then bring their ideas back to Congress,” said Spanberger. “I’d like to thank all community members who took time to join our conversation. During our discussion, I heard about the real issues families in our district face related to the rising costs of healthcare coverage and prescription drugs—and I listened as they described their fears related to the safety of their children at school at a time of noticeable gun violence. I also heard concerns about the vulnerabilities in our country’s election systems, and I felt the clear frustration many Central Virginians have with the hyper-partisan rhetoric often emerging from Washington. As we look to rebuild trust in our elected officials, we must commit to forging new venues for increased transparency and accountability—and yesterday’s event in Chesterfield is an example of how we can make progress in restoring that hard-earned faith.”

Later this week, Spanberger will hold town halls in and Culpeper and Powhatan as she begins her August work period in Central Virginia.

Spanberger is keeping her promise to hold a town hall in each of the 10 counties of Central Virginia that she represents. So far, she has also held community-focused town halls in Goochland, Spotsylvania, No ttoway, Henrico, Louisa, and Amelia.

Like this: Like Loading...