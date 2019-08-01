Spanberger hosts eighth town hall in Culpeper

Rep. Abigail Spanberger hosted a public town hall at Culpeper County High School, where she gave an update on her work in the U.S. House and directly answered questions from constituents.

During her eighth in-district town hall in Central Virginia, Spanberger heard concerns from area residents, which included questions about renewable energy, college affordability, immigration reform, and the farm economy. Throughout the event, Spanberger also provided insight about her work in the U.S. House on behalf of the people of Virginia’s Seventh District—ranging fromher efforts to crack down on child pornography to her continued opposition to the administration’s efforts to dismantle the American healthcare system and strip affordable coverage from hundreds of thousands of Virginians.

“Last night’s town hall in Culpeper was another opportunity to demonstrate how a representative democracy should ideally function—constituents should bring questions, and then their elected official should answer them. I was humbled to be joined by so many Culpeper County residents who are actively engaged in the issues most pressing in their community,” said Spanberger. “During the event, I heard from students concerned about skyrocketing student debt, producers worried about increasingly difficult farm conditions and market volatility, and Culpeper residents troubled by the hyper-partisanship they see coming from Washington each day on the national news. I’ll be bringing their stories back with me to Congress to inform our work on new legislation, and I’d like to thank those in attendance for expecting transparency and accountability from their lawmakers.”

Earlier this week, Spanberger held a town hall in Chesterfield County, and later this week, she will host a town hall in Powhatan County.

Spanberger’s Culpeper County town hall is part of her effort to hold a town hall in each of the 10 counties of Central Virginia that she represents. To date, she has held community-focused town halls in Goochland, Spotsylvania, No ttoway, Henrico, Louisa, Amelia, Chesterfield, and Culpeper Counties.

