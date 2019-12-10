Spanberger hosts countywide town hall in Spotsylvania County

Abigail Spanberger hosted a public town hall in Spotsylvania County Sunday at Chancellor Middle School.

During the town hall, Spanberger answered questions from Seventh District residents about a wide range of topics, including environmental policy, gun violence prevention, campaign finance reform, and the House’s ongoing impeachment inquiry, where things got a bit heated, according to a CNN report.

Additionally, she updated attendees about some of her recent legislative accomplishments in the U.S. House—such as her leadership on a bipartisan bill to expand access to workforce training programs, her push to make final progress on the United States-Mexico-Canada- Agreement, and her efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

“As the voice in the House for the people of the Seventh District, my most important responsibility is to listen to the challenges, stories, suggestions, and opinions of those I serve. Yesterday’s town hall was another opportunity to hear how critical decisions on Capitol Hill are impacting families, seniors, and students in Central Virginia,” said Spanberger. “Throughout yesterday’s town hall, I was reminded of the strong civic engagement found in our district and across the Commonwealth. Additionally, feedback from yesterday’s town hall will help guide my priorities going into a new year of policymaking in the House—and I look forward to additional moments to listen directly to the needs of Central Virginians.”

Since January, Spanberger has held a public town hall in all 10 counties of Virginia’s Seventh District. Spanberger has previously hosted community-focused town halls in Goochland, Spotsylvania, Nottoway, Henrico, Louisa, Amelia, Chesterfield, Culpeper, Powhatan, Orange, and Henrico Counties.

