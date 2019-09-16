Spanberger hosts 10th town hall in Orange County

Rep. Abigail Spanberger held her 10th in-district, county-wide town hall since arriving in the U.S. House. She has now held public town halls in all 10 counties of Virginia’s Seventh District.

During a public town hall held on Sunday at Germanna Community College’s Locust Grove campus in Orange County, Spanberger answered questions directly from Central Virginians on topics ranging from the high cost of insulin to the damaging effects of special interest money in American politics. Additionally, she responded to constituent questions about climate change, the growing federal debt, the administration’s escalating trade war, and the need for bipartisan action on gun violence prevention.

“Fundamentally, my chief responsibility is to be accountable to the needs and concerns of the Seventh District, and regular town halls are a platform for those I represent to make their ideas and opinions known as I continue my work in the U.S. House. Yesterday’s town hall in Orange County was yet another chance to hear from families, business owners, and retirees about the issues that matter most to them,” said Spanberger. “As we mark 10 town halls held across each of our district’s 10 counties, I’ve gained a better grasp of constituent views on many of the major challenges facing Central Virginia and the entire country—including skyrocketing healthcare costs, our massive federal debt, and the rampant hyper-partisanship that continues to consume Capitol Hill. Too often, lawmakers refuse to be available and accountable to the people they serve, and this troubling trend erodes overall trust in our democratic system. We can do better, and I appreciate any venue to discuss how we can work together to expand opportunity for every resident of our district. I’d like to thank those who shared their questions and their stories in Orange County, and I look forward to many more opportunities to engage directly with my bosses—the people of Central Virginia.”

Before taking questions from community members, Spanberger delivered an update about her recent work on behalf of Central Virginians. Last month, she travelled across the Seventh District to better understand the challenges facing the area’s families, workers, businesses, and students—and this focus featured a Rural Broadband Summit, a two-day farm tour, and a prescription drug roundtable with local patients, providers, and pharmacists.

Spanberger’s Orange County town hall marks a milestone in her effort to hold a town hall in each of the 10 counties of Central Virginia that she represents. Since January, she has also held community-focused town halls in Goochland, Spotsylvania, No ttoway, Henrico, Louisa, Amelia, Chesterfield, Culpeper, and Powhatan Counties.