Spanberger, Horn urging Treasury, SBA to fix PPP issues

Published Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020, 9:26 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., and Kendra Horn, D-Okla., are leading an effort calling on the SBA and Department of the Treasury to take immediate steps to encourage additional lenders to issue Paycheck Protection Program loans to small businesses struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PPP—launched last Friday—is meant to distribute fully forgivable loans for businesses to cover payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent, and utilities. However, small business owners have reported many barriers since the opening of the PPP program—including lenders refusing to take new applications for PPP loans and lenders subjecting businesses to additional, burdensome requirements.

Additionally, if a business’ primary lender does not accept their PPP application because they do not meet that lender’s preference, they are left with nowhere to turn—as most lenders require previously established relationships as part of the application criteria.

Unfortunately, these barriers might appear insurmountable to many small businesses, particularly as the PPP has a limited amount of funding that is being distributed on a first come, first served basis.

In a letter sent to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza, Spanberger and Horn expressed their concerns about the PPP’s shaky rollout and its consequences for small businesses needing financial assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, the lawmakers called on the SBA and the Treasury Department to provide additional guidance to PPP lenders that would clarify eligibility requirements and encourage lenders to provide PPP loans to all eligible businesses.

“We were shocked and disappointed to learn that, contrary to Congressional intent, individual qualified lenders have been demanding additional requirements of businesses that wish to apply for a loan, including an existing small business relationship between the lender and the business,” said Spanberger, Horn, and their colleagues. “We ask that the SBA and the Department of Treasury provide additional guidance to PPP lenders that would clarify eligibility requirements and encourage lenders to provide PPP loans to all eligible businesses.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments