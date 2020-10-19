Spanberger highlights efforts to bring down drug prices in new TV ad

The campaign of Seventh District Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger is highlighting her efforts to lower prescription drugs costs for Central Virginia seniors and families in a new TV ad.

In “Lower Cost,” Spanberger also emphasizes her commitment to engaging with Central Virginians, including through 25 town halls since arriving in Congress, as well as her pledge to refuse donations from corporate PACs.

“In the last two years, I’ve held 25 town halls — in person, on the phone, and online. During these events, prescription drug costs come up nearly every time, and Virginians share their personal stories and financial challenges caused by skyrocketing prices. These stories motivate me to work harder on their behalf in Congress,” said Spanberger. “That’s yet another reason why I refuse money from corporate PACs — pharmaceutical companies have too much power already. Whether I’m leading the fight to lower the cost of drugs like insulin or to give Medicare the power to negotiate drug prices, I’ll keep fighting to make prescription medications more affordable for Central Virginia seniors and families.”

