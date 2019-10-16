Spanberger encourages farmers to enroll in Dairy Margin Coverage Program

Rep. Abigail Spanberger is encouraging Central Virginia dairy producers to enroll in the USDA Dairy Margin Coverage program for calendar year 2020.

The DMC program assists dairy farmers as they manage financial uncertainty related to volatile milk prices and feed costs. 2020 signup for the DMC program began this month, and farmers can enroll at their local Farm Service Agency (FSA) office through December 13, 2019.

Click here for additional information on the DMC program’s coverage for 2020, and click here to locate your region’s FSA office.

“As Central Virginia dairy farmers grapple with unpredictable markets and increased production costs, commonsense measures like the DMC program can help farm families survive tough conditions. And with enrollment now open for the 2020 DMC program, I’m hoping many of our district’s producers will take advantage of the DMC’s coverage options—just as they did in the 2019 round,” said Spanberger. “Through these affordable coverage options, we can provide much-needed support to our hardworking dairy producers and their families. Especially as dairy farms continue to close in Virginia and across the country, we need to be seeking new ways to protect the livelihoods of these producers—and in my role as a Member of the House Agriculture Committee, I’ll keep fighting to strengthen our country’s dairy safety net.”

According to the USDA, American dairy farmers have already earned more than $300 million from the 2019 DMC program.

