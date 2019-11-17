Spanberger encourages Central Virginians to sign up for healthcare coverage

Rep. Abigail Spanberger is encouraging Central Virginia individuals, families, and small businesses to sign up for or change their health insurance plans during healthcare open enrollment.

Until Dec. 15, Virginians can go to healthcare.gov to sign up for 2020 health insurance plans on the healthcare marketplace. Coverage will begin on Jan. 1, 2020.

“Access to affordable, high-quality healthcare is one of the most pressing concerns of our neighbors across the Seventh District. Especially as so many families face high insurance costs or risk losing their coverage, we need to make sure all of our residents understand the coverage options available to them. As healthcare open enrollment begins, I’m hoping Central Virginia families will take time to sign up for health insurance or review their existing plans and decide if they need to make changes to their coverage,” said Spanberger. “Going forward, I’ll keep working to protect access to healthcare coverage for all Central Virginians—and I’ll keep speaking out against partisan efforts that could strip away these critical healthcare protections.”

After Dec. 15, Central Virginians can only enroll or change their plan if they qualify for the Special Enrollment Period. Click here to learn more.

Spanberger has continued to push for legislative efforts to stabilize the healthcare marketplace and preserve protections for people with pre-existing conditions. In March, she urged U.S. House committee leaders to prioritize strengthening and reforming the Affordable Care Act and to build a strategy that increases access to affordable healthcare coverage.

Spanberger has also continued to push back against the ongoing healthcare attacks that have caused premiums and uninsured rates to increase across the country.

In July, Spanberger spoke out against the U.S. Department of Justice’s Texas v. U.S. lawsuit pending before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which—if successful—would dismantle the entire existing healthcare law.

