Spanberger encourages Central Virginians to sign up for 2021 health insurance

Published Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, 4:52 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Seventh District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger is encouraging Central Virginia families, individuals and small businesses to review their coverage and sign up for 2021 health insurance during the ongoing open enrollment period.

Between now and Dec. 15, Virginians can visit healthcare.gov to review their options, make changes to their current plan, or sign up for a new plan on the healthcare marketplace.

Coverage begins on Jan. 1, 2021.

“Across Central Virginia, working families, seniors, and small business owners are struggling with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing economic crisis. Now more than ever, they need stability in the healthcare marketplace,” said Spanberger. “As the number of Seventh District residents with preexisting conditions continues to grow, we need to make sure everyone is aware of their coverage options. With only a few more weeks in the open enrollment period, I hope everyone will take time to review their plan and look at all their options for 2021, so they can make the best decision for themselves and their family.

“I will continue to fight at the federal level to protect affordable, accessible healthcare coverage for all Virginians – and I won’t stop speaking out against hyperpartisan, reckless efforts to destroy coverage at a time when so many Americans are in need.”

After the Dec. 15 deadline, Central Virginians can only enroll or change their plan is they qualify for the Special Enrollment Period.

Click here to learn more.

Related

Comments