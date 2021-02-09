Spanberger elected chair of House Agriculture Conservation & Forestry Subcommittee

Abigail Spanberger has been re-elected chair of the House Agriculture Conservation and Forestry Subcommittee.

Spanberger, a Democrat representing the Seventh District of Virginia in the U.S. House of Representatives, also served as chair of the subcommittee during the 116th Congress.

“Throughout our history, farmers and producers have been some of our nation’s most prolific conservationists. During my first term in office, I saw firsthand how voluntary conservation practices and an abiding love of the land help guide the decision-making of our district’s growers,” Spanberger said.

“I’m honored to again serve as chair of this subcommittee, and I’m looking forward to bringing new voices to the table to share their perspectives on responsible stewardship and sustainable economic growth across the rural economy. Farmers have critical insights on how our nation can make progress on a wide array of pressing issues – including our economic recovery in the wake of COVID-19 and our response to the climate crisis – and I hope this subcommittee will remain a venue for America’s farmers to help guide the national conversation on these topics.”

The Conservation and Forestry Subcommittee is responsible for legislation related to soil conservation, resource management, forestry, and water quality. In her role as chair, Spanberger is working to advance priorities on the Subcommittee that are important to Central Virginia’s crop and livestock producers, including issues related to improving soil health and water quality.

As chair of the subcommittee, she is also focused on examining how farmers can balance conservation programs and climate-smart practices with the need to grow their businesses.

Last year, Spanberger introduced the bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act, which would break down barriers for farmers, ranchers, and foresters interested in participating in carbon markets and to reward them for embracing climate-smart practices.

