Spanberger discusses regulatory issues facing Central Virginia distilleries

Published Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, 8:45 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Rep. Abigail Spanberger on Tuesday learned more about how Virginia distilleries are innovating in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

During her visit at Three Crosses Distilling, Spanberger (D-VA) spoke about changes required to help Central Virginia businesses adapt and innovate in response to COVID-19 — including the need to extend a federal tax credit originally put in place in 2017 and extended until the end of this year.

Spanberger is a cosponsor of the bipartisan Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act, which would make permanent the federal excise tax cut on distilled spirts that was enacted in 2017. Without congressional passage of this legislation, craft distillers in Virginia would face a 400 percent tax increase in 2021, which would hinder the local industry’s recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

Spanberger was joined at Three Crosses Distilling by representatives from the Virginia Distillers Association, Three Crosses Distilling, Virago Spirits, Reservoir Distillery, and the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

“The craft beverage industry has been a hallmark of Virginia’s economic growth over the past decade. But like every sector of our economy during this crisis, there is much uncertainty about the path ahead,” said Spanberger. “Today, I focused on reviewing how I can be helpful in Congress as we look to make the regulatory environment more friendly to businesses that are adapting their operations in response to COVID-19. When it comes to distilleries, part of this effort must include keeping reforms in place that make it easier to innovate and grow, and that’s why I’m proud to be a cosponsor of the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act. I’d like to thank Three Crosses Distilling for opening their doors, and I look forward to building a business climate that allows Central Virginia’s distilleries to add more jobs and produce more Virginia-made beverages.”

“We want to thank Congresswoman Spanberger for coming to meet with craft distillers to hear firsthand about the incredible challenges these small businesses are facing and the need for additional economic relief,” said Chris Swonger, president & CEO, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. “We look forward to working with the Congresswoman and her colleagues in Congress to secure passage of the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act, which will provide some much-needed stability and certainty to distillers as they recover and plan for the future.”

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments