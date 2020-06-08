Spanberger demanding ID of unknown federal law enforcement personnel in nation’s capital

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., is demanding answers from the U.S. Department of Justice about the recent deployment of unidentifiable law enforcement officers to Washington, D.C.

In a letter sent to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, Spanberger — a former federal law enforcement agent — and 120 of her House colleagues are seeking answers about the deployment of DOJ law enforcement officers to police the nation’s capital without carrying identifying name plates, official insignia, or agency markings on their uniforms.

This action could undermine public safety, trust, and peace, as well as set a precedent for the future accountability of DOJ officers in Virginia and across the country.

“The public must know in all cases whether individuals purporting to enforce the law by detaining citizens or using force against them are actually authorized to do so—and by whom,” said Spanberger and her colleagues. “This is critical to police accountability to the people.”

In the letter, the members also requested Attorney General Barr immediately order the restoration of identifying information to the uniforms of all DOJ personnel deployed within Washington, D.C.

The letter continues, “It appears now that under your directive and leadership, the DOJ has formed an army of unidentifiable and unaccountable law enforcement personnel to dominate Washington, D.C. This is an invitation to further chaos, confusion, discord and violence. We demand that you immediately order the restoration of identifying information to the uniforms of all DOJ personnel deployed within the city of Washington, D.C.”

The Spanberger-signed letter is led by U.S. Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-MD-08), Donald Beyer (D-VA-08) and Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC-AL)

