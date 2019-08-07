Spanberger convenes prescription drug roundtable in Henrico

Rep. Abigail Spanberger met Monday with Central Virginia families, patients, providers, and pharmacists to learn more about the challenges caused by overpriced prescription drugs in Henrico County and to discuss potential legislative solutions to the drug affordability crisis.

During a roundtable discussion in Henrico, Spanberger heard directly from patients impacted by increasingly expensive prescription drugs—and she stressed the urgent need for Congress to take actions that can help lower these costs, particularly as the U.S. House begins to see a growing bipartisan consensus surrounding proposed legislation to combat high costs. Specifically, she underscored the importance of increasing transparency among pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs)— the third-party intermediaries between drug manufacturers, health insurers, and pharmacies. Earlier this year, Spanberger introduced and led a bipartisan bill to hold PBMs accountable. In April, this legislation passed unanimously out of the House Ways and Means Committee, and it passed out of the House Energy and Commerce Committee last month.

“The ongoing prescription drug affordability crisis has a detrimental impact on children, families, and the elderly in our district. Particularly for those who are uninsured, get by on fixed incomes, or struggle with a chronic condition like diabetes, high drug prices can be downright extortionary,” said Spanberger. “Central Virginia families should never have to worry about bankruptcy, simply because pharmaceutical companies continue to raise prices on essential, lifesaving medication. Yesterday, I heard firsthand from patients and providers about the far-reaching health and financial impacts of overpriced prescription drugs. Following our conversations, it’s even more apparent that Congress must take concrete, bipartisan actions to lower the economic burdens imposed on patients and taxpayers by pharmaceutical companies. That process begins by fighting for greater transparency, increased competition, and widespread affordability within our prescription drug market—and I’ll keep working to secure access to affordable and reliable healthcare coverage and prescription drugs for all Central Virginians and their loved ones.”

Spanberger also unveiled a recent report commissioned by her office highlighting the enormous costs of diabetes medication in Virginia’s Seventh District. The report estimates that there are approximately 23,000 Medicare beneficiaries with diabetes in the district—and according to the report, the 50 most popular brands of diabetes medications used by these beneficiaries are available at much lower prices in other countries. For instance, Central Virginia diabetes patients without insurance pay $634 for Novolog Flexpen—a popular brand of insulin—compared to $47 in Canada or $28 in Australia.

Earlier this year, Spanberger was selected to serve as Co-Chair of a bipartisan, bicameral prescription drug task force. In June, she called on her colleagues in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate to work together to advance bipartisan legislation to combat the ongoing prescription drug affordability crisis in Central Virginia. During a press conference alongside members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, Spanberger announced her support for new principles to address rising prescription drug prices. Click here to watch a video of her remarks.

Last week, Spanberger announced the overarching theme for her August work period—“Securing the Future.” As part of this initiative, she is listening to the specific needs of Central Virginia families, businesses, and seniors—and will return to Congress in September with additional ideas on how best to secure a stronger future for all Seventh District residents. This initiative includes focusing on how to secure access to affordable and reliable healthcare coverage and prescription drugs.

