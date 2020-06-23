Spanberger convenes discussion with Clyburn, Central Virginia faith, community leaders

Published Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020, 7:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Reps. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) and James E. Clyburn (D-SC-06) held a virtual conversation with Central Virginia faith leaders advocates, and community leaders on Monday to discuss recent actions taken in the U.S. House to address issues of racism, equity, and police reform.

During a Zoom event, Spanberger and Clyburn — the third ranking Democratic Member in the U.S. House of Representatives — heard from Seventh District advocates, faith leaders, NAACP officers, and community organizers about specific questions and concerns related to the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, inequities in areas like housing and infrastructure, and the racial divides in our healthcare system that have been brought to the fore by the COVID-19 pandemic. Clyburn serves as Chairman of the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

Clyburn and Spanberger thanked local Seventh District leaders for their continued work in Central Virginia communities, and encouraged everyone — particularly young people — to find ways to engage in the political process, voice their opinions clearly, and get involved in the work for practical, legislative change.

“We know from COVID-19 that there are some fault lines that have developed or been exposed in our healthcare delivery system, and we’ve got to demonstrate the greatness of this country by repairing that fault line,” said Clyburn. “A fault line has been exposed in our judicial system, and we know — as Representative Spanberger has highlighted — what this Justice in Policing Act will do…Our government has to depend on the commitment of all those who are keeping the faith, and I want to thank all of you who are participating here today. Thank you to Rep. Spanberger for inviting me to be with you.”

“Having an open dialogue with the leaders doing the work on the front lines of our communities is essential to building on the work of leaders like Representative Clyburn and advancing our goals of justice and equity for all Americans. Virginia’s Seventh District is home to many such leaders, who have worked for years in our churches, schools, community groups, and businesses to give our neighbors a seat at the table,” said Spanberger. “I look forward to continuing the discussion and gathering their feedback as I push to get the Justice in Policing Act to the President’s desk. Representative Clyburn brings decades of experience and courageous leadership to the House, and his lifelong commitment to justice has paved the way for much of the work that my colleagues and I are pursuing today. I thank him for joining our conversation today, and I thank the numerous local leaders who work every day to make sure that Black communities in Central Virginia are heard.”

To listen to a full recording of yesterday’s conversation, click here.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments