Spanberger continues push for negotiated agreement on COVID-19 relief

Seventh District Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger today called on the Trump administration and congressional leadership in both parties to recommit to the passage of a negotiated COVID-19 relief package before the end of the year.

In a letter sent to President Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Spanberger emphasized the urgent need for relief for Central Virginia families, workers, and small businesses — particularly as funding has expired for critical programs and COVID-19 cases rise in Virginia.

Spanberger, re-elected to a second term last week, called on both parties to recognize the tremendous economic and healthcare uncertainty facing the nation and work together to pass a strong, bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill.

“Supports for families have begun to dwindle as enhanced unemployment benefits and other critical aid measures have expired, with more set to expire at the end of this year. Likewise, small businesses are facing increased pressure as this pandemic worsens,” Spanberger said. “While the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans were able to provide short-term relief, it is clear that additional support is needed to help these businesses keep their doors open over the coming months, especially as the winter threatens to further impact those businesses currently relying on the use of outdoor spaces and it becomes increasingly clearer that the holiday shopping and tourism season will be diminished this year.

“We must not allow partisan posturing to stand in the way of the relief Americans so desperately need,” Spanberger said. “Action on another bipartisan COVID-19 relief package is long overdue – and though we must all live with our failure to deliver that aid sooner, we need not continue our failed course of inaction.

“With the holidays and winter approaching, I can think of no better way to provide peace of mind to the American people than through the passage of a robust relief package that helps families keep their homes, ensures they do not face hunger, and supports those who have lost jobs or whose businesses have suffered or closed as a result of the pandemic.”

