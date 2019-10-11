Spanberger concludes two-day education tour across Central Virginia

Rep. Abigail Spanberger yesterday concluded her two-day education tour across Central Virginia.

During her eight-stop tour throughout Virginia’s Seventh District, Spanberger visited several area schools and workforce training programs to learn more about how she can continue her work in Congress to expand educational opportunities for all Central Virginia students. In conversations with teachers, students, and administrators throughout the tour, Spanberger spoke about the need to strengthen the area’s successful career and technical education programs—and she also encouraged elementary, middle, and high school students to look for more ways to pursue public service in their communities.

“Our district is home to incredibly dedicated teachers, parents, and administrators—and their commitment to our area’s students was on full display during our two-day education tour. As we focus on ways to strengthen the economic security of communities across the Seventh District, one of our top priorities should be making sure our schools and faculty have the support and resources they need to help our students succeed in future careers,” said Spanberger. “As I visited preschool, elementary, middle school, high school, and community college facilities, I had several opportunities to hear directly from students—and I had the chance to see firsthand how our region’s career and technical education programs are providing students with the knowledge and skills to excel in diverse fields ranging from culinary science to commercial truck driving. I’d like to thank the teachers and administrators who allowed me to tour their classrooms and hear their concerns, and I look forward to cooperating with them in the future as I continue to fight for education legislation that can expand educational opportunities for the next generation of Central Virginia leaders.”

On Tuesday, Spanberger met with students, teachers, and administrators in Culpeper, Goochland, and Chesterfield. At Culpeper Head Start, Spanberger met with faculty and Culpeper Human Services board members to discuss the history of the program in Culpeper County—and she toured classrooms to meet with students and early education instructors. She then met with faculty at Reynolds Community College’s Goochland campus, where she learned more about the college’s truck driver training offerings and its workforce development programs through the Community College Workforce Alliance. Spanberger followed this visit by joining an anti-human trafficking conversation at Goochland Middle School with Kenneth B. Morris, Jr. of the Frederick Douglas Family Initiatives. And to close the first day of the tour, she delivered a civics presentation to eighth graders at Tomahawk Creek Middle School in Chesterfield County, where she discussed her work in Congress and answered questions directly from students.

On Wednesday, Spanberger met with administrators, students, community leaders, and teachers in Amelia, Chesterfield, Henrico, and Louisa. Spanberger started her second day of her education tour at Amelia County Middle School, where she met with administrators, spoke about her work in Congress, and answered student questions on a wide range of policy topics. Following her visit in Amelia, Spanberger then toured Chesterfield Career and Technical Center’s Hull campus to learn more about its workforce training initiatives for area high school juniors and seniors—and she met with Chesterfield students currently enrolled in its biotechnology, homeland security, emergency medical services, veterinary science, cosmetology, and culinary services programs. During this visit, she also met with the school’s administration to discuss the importance of federal grants in sustaining these programs. Spanberger also toured Hermitage High School in Henrico County. At the high school, Spanberger met with students in its workforce development programs—including students participating in the school’s veterinary science, greenhouse management, and automotive technology classes—and she also answered questions from Hermitage students about her work in Congress and about how students can become more involved in public service and the political process. Spanberger concluded her two-day education tour with a visit to Louisa County Parks and Recreation’s after-school program at Moss Nuckols Elementary School.

Since arriving in the U.S. House, Spanberger has worked to meet with her constituents on the ground, learn more about successful programs in key economic sectors, and gather ideas about future opportunities to support the Seventh District in the House. In August, Spanberger met with Central Virginia crop and livestock producers, farm families, and agribusinesses as part of her two-day 2019 Farm Tour. Additionally, she has hosted 10 county-wide, public town halls across the district’s 10 counties to answer questions directly from Central Virginians.