Spanberger campaign releases newest TV ad: 'Safe'

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) released a new television ad, titled “Safe,” on Friday

The 30-second spot underscores her background and training as a CIA officer, as well as her work in Congress to strengthen U.S. border security, protect U.S. telecommunications networks, and keep Central Virginians safe from future threats.

“I have always been honored to serve our country. In the CIA, I was trained to recognize developing threats against the United States, and in Congress, I have been proud to use that experience to partner with Democrats and Republicans on critical priorities that keep our families safe and our national security strong,” said Spanberger. “From addressing our broken immigration and border security systems to making sure our country is competitive with foreign-based 5G companies like Huawei, I’ve worked to send bipartisan legislation to the President’s desk that will protect our communities from the threats of tomorrow. In a moment marked by division and doubt, we need to recognize that protecting our nation and holding our adversaries accountable is a shared responsibility, not a partisan issue.”

