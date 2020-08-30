Spanberger campaign releases newest TV ad, ‘Home Office’

Published Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, 4:23 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The campaign of Rep. Abigail Spanberger has released its latest television ad, titled “Home Office.”

The 30-second spot highlights Spanberger’s demonstrated record of standing up to her own party, including when she helped spearhead the effort to block a congressional pay raise proposed by Democratic leadership — and when she voted against a Democratic budget that would have increased the U.S. national debt by nearly $2 trillion.

“Home Office” also restates her promise to put her country and the Seventh District first. Since her election in 2018, Spanberger has stayed firm in standing up to corporate PACs and special interests that have blocked progress on issues important to the people of Central Virginia, like rising prescription drug costs.

“Since March, Central Virginia families have seen their lives upended by a pandemic and an ensuing economic disaster. Many are grappling with strained finances, childcare concerns, or even the loss of a job. But we’re resilient, and we know that we are stronger when we set aside our differences and stand up for our communities,” said Spanberger. “When the Seventh District sent me to Congress, I promised to stand up to special interests, and my own party, when it meant fighting for the priorities of Central Virginia. During the COVID-19 crisis, it’s even more important to redouble our commitment to working together — and I’m honored to have the opportunity to fight for our families, workers, and businesses every day.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Related

Comments