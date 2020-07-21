Spanberger campaign releases first TV ad of 2020

The re-election campaign of Rep. Abigail Spanberger today released the first television ad ahead of the November election cycle.

The 30-second spot reflects her record of public service and her commitment to serving the people of Central Virginia in Congress.

In the ad, Spanberger delivers a hopeful message: that our nation has overcome difficult challenges in the past, and that we can do the same today. “Called to Serve” also highlights Spanberger’s demonstrated record of working across party lines to get things done for Virginia’s Seventh District.

“When I ran for Congress, I didn’t run to serve a party. I ran to serve our district and our country,” said Spanberger. “Serving people — not special interests — is what matters. In a time of such incredible uncertainty, my commitment to our neighbors hasn’t changed. Our people-powered campaign is focused on the work I do each day for our district’s families, workers, and communities. In the coming weeks, I look forward to having direct conversations about critical issues like rising healthcare and prescription drug costs, the reopening concerns of small businesses, and the need to expand opportunity for the next generation of Virginians.”

