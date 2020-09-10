Spanberger campaign has accepted five debate/forum invitations as Seventh District race heats up

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) has accepted invitations to participate in community-led forums and debates ahead of the November 2020 congressional election — and looks forward to finalizing the dates and details of each event with the event sponsors and the Nick Freitas campaign.

“Over the past few weeks, our campaign has received invitations to participate in debate and forum events hosted by local nonpartisan, community organizations and media outlets in advance of the November election, and we have accepted them all. It is our hope that Del. Nick Freitas will similarly accept all of these invitations so we may finalize a lively schedule of debates and forums,” said Bettina Weiss, Spanberger’s campaign manager. “We appreciate the efforts of the community organizations who have worked to create and plan these events.”

The Spanberger campaign has accepted invitations to participate in the following proposed events to ensure voters can access the information they need to make an informed vote:

A candidate forum hosted by Chamber RVA, broadcast by VPM News

A virtual candidate forum hosted by the Metro RVA Connection Committee Collective, comprised of six undergraduate chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc.

A virtual forum hosted by Richmond First Club

A telephone town hall hosted by AARP

A televised debate hosted by CBS6

