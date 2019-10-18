Spanberger calls on Senate to bring bipartisan gun legislation to floor

Rep. Abigail Spanberger is calling on the U.S. Senate to vote on bipartisan gun safety legislation Spanberger helped pass out of the U.S. House in February.

At a press conference focused on gun owners who advocate in support of gun violence prevention measures, Spanberger —a Member of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force — spoke about her background as a federal law enforcement agent and her experiences handling, training, and responsibly carrying firearms. Additionally, she urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to allow debate and a vote on bipartisan background check bills passed by the U.S. House earlier this year.

“With each breaking news alert, we are reminded that gun violence continues to devastate our schools, our offices, our shopping centers, and our places of worship. As the safety of our communities continues to be threatened by this unacceptable level of deadly violence, we are long overdue for bipartisan, commonsense gun safety reforms,” said Spanberger. “Today, I was proud to stand alongside my colleagues on the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force—as well as gun owners and activists—to stress the importance of continuing the fight to thwart gun violence. As a former federal law enforcement agent who carried a firearm every day, I understand the responsibility and training that comes with owning a firearm. And as a parent, former federal law enforcement officer, and public servant, I also recognize the need to take action—as do the vast majority of gun owners in our country. That’s why I’m urging Senate Majority Leader McConnell to do the right thing and to bring our bipartisan legislation up for a vote on the floor of the Senate.”

Spanberger helped introduce and pass the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, which would require the same background check standard to be applied to all gun purchases. The House passed this legislation with a bipartisan majority in February. Spanberger also helped pass legislation to close the “Charleston loophole,” which is the loophole that allowed Dylan Roof to purchase a gun before killing eight congregants at Mother Emmanuel Church in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015.

Spanberger was joined at the press conference by U.S. Representatives Marc Veasey (D-TX-33), Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ-11), Dina Titus (D-NV-01), and Mike Thompson (D-CA-05)—Chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. Additionally, the Members of Congress were joined by gun owner and Virginia resident Robyn Sordelett and Brady United Vice President of Programs Kyleanne Hunter.

