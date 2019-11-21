Spanberger calls on McConnell to bring background checks bill to vote

Rep. Abigail Spanberger called on the U.S. Senate to vote on bipartisan gun safety reforms passed earlier this year by the U.S. House of Representatives.

In light of recent mass shootings across the country, Spanberger and 131 of her colleagues sent a letter urging U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to hold a vote on bipartisan legislation Spanberger helped pass out of the U.S. House in February. Click here to read their full letter.

Spanberger helped introduce and pass the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, which would require the same background check standard to be applied to all gun purchases. The House passed this legislation with a bipartisan majority in February. Spanberger also helped pass legislation—the Enhanced Background Checks Act—to close the “Charleston loophole,” which is the loophole that allowed Dylan Roof to purchase a gun before killing eight congregants at Mother Emmanuel Church in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015.

“Just this week, we witnessed yet another tragedy—the shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California,” the letter states. “Sadly, it is only the latest example of the gun violence plaguing our country from Orinda to Dayton, Chicago to El Paso, Virginia Beach to Charlotte, and many other communities that never make the headlines. You cannot allow such senseless loss of life to continue unabated. You must act.”

“Again, we urge you to hold a vote on H.R 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, and H.R. 1112, the Enhanced Background Checks Act,” the letter concludes. “You can still do the right thing for our communities. The eyes of our nation and of history are on you. Thank you for your attention to this grave matter of urgency.”

Spanberger has continued to press Senate Majority Leader McConnell to bring bipartisan gun safety reforms to the U.S. Senate floor. Last month, she joined gun owners and advocates at a press conference focused on the need to advance House-passed gun violence prevention measures. During the event, Spanberger spoke about her background as a federal law enforcement agent and her experiences handling, training, and responsibly carrying firearms.

The Gun Violence Prevention Task Force was established in Congress after the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown

