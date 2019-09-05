Spanberger calls on leaders to prioritize fiscal responsibility

Rep. Abigail Spanberger today urged U.S. House leaders to recommit to the principle of fiscal responsibility and abide by Congressional Pay-As-You-Go (PAYGO) budget rules.

PAYGO budget rules make sure that any legislation that might increase the federal deficit is offset. In a letter to House Committee Chairs, Spanberger and a group of her freshman colleagues called on committee chairs to make sure each committee’s legislation is funded through responsible pay-fors. Additionally, the freshman Members asked for legislation to wait to advance out of committees until the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has properly reviewed and released a proposed cost estimate.

“In Central Virginia, I’ve heard continued concerns about our national debt and deficits, especially as the interest on our debt becomes the fastest-growing part of the federal budget. To help address this massive fiscal challenge, the House must act responsibly, because our children and grandchildren are at risk of taking on the burden of additional, exorbitant debt,” said Spanberger. “Today, I’m proud to stand alongside many of my freshman colleagues as we call on committee leaders to follow PAYGO rules that were re-established at the beginning of the new Congress. I’ve long said that our national debt is a threat to our national security and the economic strength of our country, and I look forward to additional conversations about how to protect the next generation from the threat of out-of-control spending and a bloated debt.”

The PAYGO letter was led by U.S. Representative Sharice Davids (D-KS-03), and the letter was also signed by U.S. Representatives Ben McAdams (D-UT-04), Colin Allred (D-TX-32), Cindy Axne (D-IA-03), Ed Case (D-HI-01), Joe Cunningham (D-SC-01), Kendra Horn (D-OK-05), Dean Phillips (D-MN-03), and Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02).





