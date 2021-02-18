Spanberger calls on Biden to make USPS nominations a first-class priority

Seventh District Rep. Abigail Spanberger has joined an effort calling on President Joe Biden to fill existing U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors vacancies as quickly as possible.

According to recent reports, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is planning to enact operational changes at the USPS that would slow mail delivery and service – as well as increase consumer costs.

In recent months, Spanberger’s office has received hundreds of individual emails and calls from Central Virginians expressing concerns about ongoing delays at USPS.

In a letter sent to President Biden, Spanberger and 79 of her colleagues urged President Biden to quickly nominate strong USPS advocates to fill vacancies on the institution’s Board of Governors, which has the power to appoint and dismiss the postmaster general and the deputy postmaster general.

“We do not doubt that the Postal Service requires some thoughtful reforms in order to continue to provide excellent service to the American people in the years to come; however, there is a plethora of evidence that Postmaster General DeJoy is not equipped to meet the rigors of these challenges,” said Spanberger and her colleagues. “Filling the vacant seats on the Postal Service’s Board of Governors with strong, passionate advocates for the institution will allow it to function in a nonpartisan manner, and will allow the Board to seriously consider whether the current Postmaster General is suitable to continue in his role.”

The USPS Board of Governors is comprised of 11 individuals – including nine governors who are nominated by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Three of these appointed seats remain vacant.

The Spanberger-signed letter was led by Reps. Alma S. Adams (D-NC-12), Peter DeFazio (D-OR-04), and Gerry Connolly (D-VA-11).

