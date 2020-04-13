Spanberger calls for investigation into Strategic National Stockpile

Abigail Spanberger joined a group of congressional Democrats calling for an investigation into possible mismanagement of materials from the National Strategic Stockpile.

In a letter sent to HHS Principal Deputy Inspector General Christi Grimm, the lawmakers requested a full investigation into HHS’ stocking and deployment of personal protective equipment, ventilators, and other materials from the Strategic National Stockpile ahead of COVID-19 outbreaks in the United States.

In their letter, they also asked for answers about states’ requests for supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile, the amount of material each state received, and the amount of time elapsed between requests and when materials were shipped.

“Our states’ healthcare institutions and workers are struggling with a severe shortage of medical supplies in the fight against COVID-19. The Stockpile has failed our states, despite months of warning from experts about the risk of an outbreak in the United States,” according to the letter. “As such, we have grave concerns about how HHS has maintained the stockpile, prepared for known potential threats, and responded to states’ needs as they confront the pandemic.”

