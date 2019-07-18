Spanberger bill on Central American trafficking, smuggling included in House intelligence bill

The House voted to include Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s amendment to combat Central American trafficking and smuggling networks in the fiscal year 2020 Intelligence Authorization Act.

Spanberger’s amendment would direct the U.S. intelligence community to prioritize efforts to combat drug trafficking, human trafficking, and human smuggling networks in the Northern Triangle countries—Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador—and Mexico. Additionally, it would use the expertise of the intelligence community to understand how these criminal organizations in the region contribute to the ongoing humanitarian suffering at the U.S.-Mexico border. Spanberger introduced this amendment alongside U.S. Representative Will Hurd (R-TX-23). Spanberger and Hurd have also introduced a standalone version of this legislation.

During a speech delivered on the floor of the U.S. House, Spanberger spoke in support of her amendment, and she described the range of impacts Central American trafficking and smuggling activities can have on the health and safety of American communities.

Click here to watch her full remarks.

