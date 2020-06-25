Spanberger, Bacon to introduce Growing Climate Solutions Act

Published Wednesday, Jun. 24, 2020, 9:01 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) today joined Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE-02) to announce plans to introduce the Growing Climate Solutions Act in the U.S. House.

Introduced in the U.S. Senate by Mike Braun (R-IN) and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), the bill seeks to help farmers, ranchers, and foresters participate in the voluntary carbon market by establishing a Greenhouse Gas Technical Assistance Provider and Third-Party Verifier Certification Program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Through the Certification Program, USDA would help connect landowners to private sector actors who can monetize their sustainable farming practices. This would allow private landowners the ability to generate purchasable carbon credits and increase their yearly revenues.

Through the program, USDA would administer a new website, which will serve as a “one stop shop” of information and resources for producers and foresters who are interested in participating in this marketplace.

“Central Virginia farmers and producers have a long record of successful participation in USDA’s voluntary conservation programs. They truly understand the complex ecosystems they inhabit, and they’re proud to be stewards of the land. At the federal level, we can do more to support them as they embrace practices that both boost yields and contribute to sustainable, climate-friendly farming practices,” said Spanberger. “The Growing Climate Solutions Act is an opportunity to make carbon credits more accessible to our district’s growers, and I’m proud to introduce this legislation alongside my colleague Congressman Bacon. Our legislation would also provide new technical assistance for farmers looking to enroll in the carbon marketplace, and it would support ongoing efforts related to carbon sequestration, grassland management, on-site energy generation, and more. Farmers were our nation’s first conservationists, and with their voices at the table, they’ll be instrumental in tackling the climate challenges of the future.”

“Many of our nation’s farmers and foresters do not know how to implement projects or navigate the current carbon credit marketplace,” said Bacon. “As a strong supporter of our agriculture and environmental industries, I am pleased to lead this bill in the House and help reduce barriers for our agriculture sector. Nebraska farmers and ranchers take great pride in being good environmental stewards and this bill can help them monetize that.”

This bill would help reduce the barriers to market entry and help our nation’s farmers, ranchers, and foresters promote sustainable farming practices.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments