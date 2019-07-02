Spanberger applauds funding for Virginia Community Healthcare Association

Rep. Abigail Spanberger applauded the announcement of the HHS awarding one federal grant of $910,000 to support the Virginia Community Healthcare Association in Henrico.

“Nearly two-thirds of Virginia’s counties are designated as fully or partially medically underserved areas. Central Virginians deserve better. We must do more to provide greater access to health services and to stabilize the healthcare marketplace.” said Spanberger. “This HHS grant funding will help the Virginia Community Healthcare Association advocate for the healthcare interests of the uninsured by helping secure access to care in areas where resources are scarce. I thank HHS for their continued partnership to help keep Central Virginia families healthy and strong.”

These federal funds are distributed as follows:

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS): $910,000 to support the Virginia Community Healthcare Association, a member of the Health Center Controlled Networks (HCCN). HHS’ Health Resources and Services Administration awards grants to HCCN members. The HCCN are networks of health centers working together to improve access to care, enhance healthcare quality, and provide management, financial, administrative, technological and clinical support services.

The Virginia Community Healthcare Association serves Community Health Centers throughout Virginia. In addition to recruiting providers, their programs provide training, technical assistance, and a platform for sharing best practices with peer organizations.

