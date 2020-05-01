Spanberger announces telephone town hall to discuss impact of COVID-19 lockdown

Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host a telephone town hall on Monday, May 4 with business leaders and government officials to discuss the challenges facing Central Virginia small businesses, healthcare systems, and workers as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

During her telephone town hall on Monday, Spanberger, D-Va., will deliver a brief update and answer questions about the ongoing response at the federal level, including her support for the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act last week.

She will welcome updates from Steven C. Yeakel, President & CEO, Virginia Association of Community Banks; Dan Roehl, Vice President of Government Relations, National Restaurant Association; Dr. Megan Healy, Chief Workforce Development Advisor; and Gena Berger, Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Resources.

“During this uncertain time, reliable and up-to-date information is extremely important as we keep our families safe, protect those on the front lines of the crisis, and plan ahead for the future. Next Monday, I’ll be joined by state officials and business leaders to discuss the economic and healthcare challenges currently facing Central Virginia communities, as well as to hear updates about how our neighbors and businesses are responding to this crisis,” said Spanberger. “During our interactive telephone town hall, I hope many of our neighbors across the Seventh District will be able to ask questions, receive helpful information, and share their personal stories. Going forward, I’ll keep working to find new ways to keep our communities informed and connected in the face of ever-changing developments related to this pandemic.”

To join the interactive telephone town hall, constituents should dial-in to 855-920-0555. To listen live to the conversation, Central Virginians can go to spanberger.house. gov/live during the event.

