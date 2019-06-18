Spanberger announces funding to protect Spotsylvania Court House battlefield

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger has announced one federal grant of $96,545 to protect 14 acres of the Spotsylvania Court House battlefield.

“Virginia’s historically significant places—like the Spotsylvania Court House battlefield—present ongoing opportunities to educate the next generation about the lessons of the past. But as these historic places face the threat of nearby commercial and residential development, we need to do more to preserve their integrity for years to come,”said Spanberger. “This National Park Service grant funding will help the Spotsylvania community preserve these hallowed grounds, connect more Virginians to their history, and protect NPS and tourism jobs that help sustain our region’s economy. I’d like to thank the Central Virginia Battlefields Trust for their continued commitment to this mission, and I look forward to visiting the battlefield site soon to monitor their progress.”

These federal funds are distributed as follows:

Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation: $96,545.96 to help protect 14.4 acres of the Spotsylvania Court House Battlefield site. Specifically, the funds will be used to protect a parcel of land related to General Ulysses S. Grant’s movements during the battle near Brock Road. The Central Virginia Battlefields Trust will serve as the project partner.

This grant funding is provided through the American Battlefield Protection Program’s Battlefield Land Acquisition Program. This initiative provides up to 50-percent in matching funds for state and local governments to acquire and preserve threatened Revolutionary War, War of 1812, and Civil War battlefield land.

