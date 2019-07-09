Spanberger announces funding For Seventh District veterans workforce training program

Rep. Abigail Spanberger today announced a federal grant of $320,000 for River City Comprehensive Counseling Services, an organization in Virginia’s Seventh District that supports homeless Central Virginia veterans throughout each step of their job search process.

“Veteran homelessness is an unacceptable crisis, as it impacts tens of thousands of former servicemembers each year. Men and women who have put everything on the line to keep our country safe deserve every support we can offer as they work to get back on their feet,” said Spanberger. “I’m pleased to see this funding go to a Richmond-area organization that has the established infrastructure and experience to be a real help to homeless veterans in Central Virginia. I will continue working at the congressional level to support legislation that cultivates opportunity for all Central Virginians, including our veterans – and I thank the Department of Labor for partnering with our community on this important issue.”

These federal funds are distributed as follows:

River City Comprehensive Counseling Services: $320,000 to provide job search support to homeless veterans in Central Virginia.

This grant is part of a larger Department of Labor initiative, the Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program. This year, 149 organizations nationwide received grants to provide workforce reintegration services for more than 18,000 veterans. Two additional organizations in Virginia – STOP Inc. and Total Action Against Poverty – also received grants.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google