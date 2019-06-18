Spanberger announces funding for Orange County Public Schools Head Start program

Rep. Abigail Spanberger today announced one federal grant of $1,435,072 to Orange County Public Schools to fund their Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

“The work of fostering thriving communities in Central Virginia starts in the classroom with early investments in our children. Head Start has a documented beneficial impact on preschool children. With basic, early interventions in preschool, Orange County children from all backgrounds can see gains in vocabulary, language skills, and other building blocks of scholastic success,” said Spanberger.

“This federal Head Start grant funding will help the Orange County community lay a strong foundation for the next generation, increasing their chances of future academic success and sparking a life-long love of education. This funding is an important investment in our regional economy, and I thank the Department of Health and Human Services for their continued partnership with Central Virginia families, businesses, and communities.”

The Department of Health and Human Services’ Head Start program serves nearly 900,000 children and families in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and six United States territories. Open to children from birth to age five, Head Start works to cultivate school readiness in children from low-income families by providing educational, nutritional, health, and social services.

