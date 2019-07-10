Spanberger announces funding for Culpeper County Head Start Program

Rep. Abigail Spanberger today announced one federal grant of $1,128,019 to Culpeper Human Services to help fund their Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

“Central Virginia’s continued success begins with stronger investments in the health, safety, and education of our children. Head Start has a proven record of partnering with local families to provide the high-quality educational, nutritional, and social support necessary during the crucial early years in a child’s life,” said Spanberger. “This grant will ensure that Culpeper’s youngest residents receive the resources they need to jumpstart stronger futures from kindergarten through college graduation – and beyond. Through sustained investments in early childhood development, together we will continue to foster high academic achievement within our communities. I thank HHS for its continued commitment to helping Central Virginian children reach their fullest potential.”

Since 1965, the Head Start programs have supported nearly 30 million children and their families in local communities across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. From birth through preschool, Head Start nurtures participants’ achievement and well-being through its educational, medical, and nutritional services.

