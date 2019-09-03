Spanberger announces details Orange County town hall

Rep. Abigail Spanberger announced the details for an open, county-wide town hall in Orange County in September.

The public event will be Spanberger’s 10th town hall in Central Virginia since taking office eight months ago.

Spanberger is keeping her promise to hold a town hall in all 10 counties of Virginia’s Seventh District during her first year in office. So far, she has answered questions and listened to constituents at community-focused town halls in Goochland, Spotsylvania, Nottoway, Henrico, Louisa, Amelia, Chesterfield, Culpeper, and Powhatan.

Details

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 15, 12:00-1:00 pm ET

WHERE: Germanna Community College Locust Grove Campus, Room 114

ADDRESS: 2130 Germanna Highway, Locust Grove

“I’m very excited to be back in Orange County next month for our 10th county-wide town hall,” said Spanberger. “Holding an open, accessible town hall in every county of our district has allowed me to hear about the issues that matter most to Central Virginians, answer questions about the work I’m doing for the Seventh District, and discuss solutions that can make our communities stronger. As always, we will have a brief update followed by a question-and-answer period — and our team will be on-hand to help anyone who is experiencing an issue with a federal government benefit or program. It’s a privilege to represent people who are so invested in the civic life of our Commonwealth and our nation, and I hope to hear from many of you next month at our 10th town hall.”

The bulk of Spanberger’s town hall will be devoted to questions from constituents, but she will also deliver a brief progress report on her recent work in Central Virginia and in the U.S. House, including her community roundtable on prescription drug pricing, her two-day, nine-stop farm tour across the district, the 2019 Rural Broadband Summit, her two recent bills to help Central Virginia students with student loans and Work-Study opportunities, and additional topics.

