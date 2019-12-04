Spanberger announces details for Spotsylvania County Town Hall

Rep. Abigail Spanberger will hold her next Central Virginnia town hall on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Chancellor Middle School in Spotsylvania County.

Next week’s event will be Spanberger’s second town hall held in Spotsylvania County. Since arriving in the U.S. House, Spanberger has held a county-wide town hall in each of the 10 counties she represents across Central Virginia.

“Throughout my first year in office, some of my most informative conversations have occurred at public, community-focused events like our town halls. Through regular feedback from my bosses—the people of the Seventh District, I’m better able to represent their views, understand their challenges, and fight for their priorities in the U.S. House,” said Spanberger. “I’m looking forward to hosting our next county-wide town hall in Spotsylvania on Sunday, and I hope many Spotsylvania residents will join the discussion. I’m also eager to share a few updates about my recent work on behalf of our district—including my efforts to lower prescription drug costs, strengthen rural infrastructure, expand markets for Central Virginia products, and address the outsized influence of special interests in our elections.”

Spanberger’s Spotsylvania town hall will be focused on responding to direct questions from Spotsylvania constituents.

Additionally, the Congresswoman will open the town hall with a brief progress report on some of her recent accomplishments in the U.S. House—including her recent two-day healthcare tour, her work to lower prescription drug costs for Central Virginia seniors and families, her push for final progress on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, and her legislation to improve labor predictability for Seventh District ag producers and workers.

Details

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 8, 12:00pm-1:00pm ET

WHERE: Chancellor Middle School

ADDRESS: 6320 Harrison Road, Fredericksburg

